Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) & UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Head to Head Survey

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and UserTesting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $198.27 billion 9.48 $72.74 billion $9.64 26.14 UserTesting $147.40 million 4.05 -$50.72 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Microsoft and UserTesting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 2 30 0 2.94 UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10

Microsoft presently has a consensus price target of $334.31, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. UserTesting has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.06%. Given UserTesting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Microsoft.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and UserTesting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 36.69% 43.31% 20.05% UserTesting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Microsoft beats UserTesting on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions. The Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL, Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related Client Access Licenses; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; Nuance provides healthcare and enterprise AI solutions; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers enterprise support, Microsoft consulting, and nuance professional services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification on Microsoft products. The More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and Windows Internet of Things. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. Microsoft Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

