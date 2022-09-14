Microtuber (MCT) Price Hits $0.0010

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Microtuber coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $43,353.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.78 or 0.07892190 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Microtuber

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

