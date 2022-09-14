MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $596,146.00

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $596,146.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MILC Platform alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 221.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

MILC Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MILC Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MILC Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MILC Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MILC Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.