MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 445,022 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $27.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.22.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -138.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
Featured Articles
