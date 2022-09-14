MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $1.69 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008498 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $567.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.15 or 0.07972939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00187972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00299157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00752789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00592011 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,863,509 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

