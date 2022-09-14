Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $427.97 million and $19.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 675,162,949 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
