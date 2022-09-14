Minds (MINDS) Price Down 29.5% This Week

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Minds has a total market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minds alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Minds

Minds’ launch date was August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.