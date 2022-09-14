MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.58 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $108.58 million and $3.13 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 507.8% against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.02991422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00828984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00164866 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,055,121 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.