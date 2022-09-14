Mineral Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mineral has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $95,963.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mineral has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mineral Profile

Mineral’s genesis date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

