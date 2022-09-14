MIR COIN (MIR) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $22,335.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

