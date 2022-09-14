Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Reaches $17.67 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $118.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 507.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.