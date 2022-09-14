Mithril Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $4.13 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

