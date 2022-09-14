Mixin Price Tops $188.62 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $188.62 or 0.00929317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $113.00 million and approximately $21,876.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.
Mixin Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mixin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
