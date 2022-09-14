MobieCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, MobieCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One MobieCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MobieCoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $54,824.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

MobieCoin Coin Profile

MobieCoin launched on June 8th, 2019. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

