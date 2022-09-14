Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Argus

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,791,642 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,955,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.