Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,791,642 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,955,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

