MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and $65,660.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00298439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.72 or 0.03174022 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

