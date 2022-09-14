Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $623.35 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $623.35 or 0.03085587 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $170,024.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00295888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001217 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002451 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

