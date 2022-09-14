monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNDY. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $128.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.82. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TenCore Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 52.8% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

