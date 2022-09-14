Monero Price Hits $148.20 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $106.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $148.20 or 0.00739768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.33 or 0.07998563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00177891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00294917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00585999 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00257684 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,174,481 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

