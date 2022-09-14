MoneySwap (MSWAP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $212,595.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One MoneySwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $915,353.37 and approximately $212,595.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

About MoneySwap

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

