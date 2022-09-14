MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

