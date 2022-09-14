MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

