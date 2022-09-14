MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

