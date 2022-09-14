Monolith 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91.00 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $2.67 million and $91.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

