Moonpot (POTS) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonpot has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $9,470.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

