Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.45 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Moonriver has a market cap of $62.45 million and $4.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00059490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver launched on November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,467,140 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,166 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.