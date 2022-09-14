Moonshot Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
