More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Hits $29,090.90

More Coin (MORE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,090.90 and $69.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. Telegram | Instagram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

