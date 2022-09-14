Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $927.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 over the last three months. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.