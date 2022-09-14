MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

MorphoSys Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

