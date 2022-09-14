Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Hits $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $74,433.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00014213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moss Carbon Credit alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

