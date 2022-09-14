MotaCoin (MOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,181.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market cap of $145,343.22 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,470,881 coins and its circulating supply is 55,264,636 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.