Motocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Motocoin has a market cap of $267,794.10 and $4.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 508.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00165282 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Motocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

