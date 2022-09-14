MovieBloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.73 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and $7.73 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MovieBloc was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

