mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.93 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.93 million and approximately $20,262.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 225.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020990 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

