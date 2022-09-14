MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 4.9 %

MTX opened at €166.30 ($169.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.11. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

