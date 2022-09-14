MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $256,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.1 %

WFC stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

