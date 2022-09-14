MultiVAC (MTV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $321,957.00

MultiVAC (MTV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $321,957.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.23 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.67 or 1.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00404721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MultiVAC (CRYPTO:MTV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/MultiVAC_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

