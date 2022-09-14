MXC Price Hits $0.0719 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a market cap of $190.02 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get MXC alerts:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC Supernodes provide LPWAN network services to devices around the world. MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. Discord | Telegram | Facebook | Medium | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepapers “

