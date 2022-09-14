My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2.55 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029834 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

