MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.