NAFTY 24 Hour Volume Hits $112,880.00 (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the dollar. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAFTY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.
About NAFTY
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
Buying and Selling NAFTY
