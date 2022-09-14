Nahmii (NII) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Nahmii (NII) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $26,441.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nahmii coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

About Nahmii

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

