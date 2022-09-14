Naka Bodhi Token Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $473,662.88 and approximately $11,350.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous.The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

