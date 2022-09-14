Nancy Hood Sells 2,934 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $17,486.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,579.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Nancy Hood sold 116 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $660.04.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

