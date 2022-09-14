Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $114.55 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Nano has a market cap of $114.55 million and $5.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004692 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

