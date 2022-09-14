NAOS Finance Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $50,829.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,276,196 coins. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

