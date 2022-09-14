NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $267.90

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.90 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 266.80 ($3.22), with a volume of 1850786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.80 ($3.15).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.33 ($4.21).

The firm has a market cap of £26.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,037.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.49%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89). In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

