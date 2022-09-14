NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.