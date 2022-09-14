Navcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,610.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1,610.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,416,366 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

