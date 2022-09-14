Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 486,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 168.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 279,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

